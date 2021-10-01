Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exercise can reduce the negative effects of aging on postural control. The slackline training could potentially be an activity to improve postural control in older adults. However, the effects of slackline on postural control in older adults are not clear. This systematic review aimed to investigate the effects of slackline on postural control in older adults.



METHODS: Randomized controlled trials were retrieved from ISI Web Knowledge, PubMed and Scopus using the descriptors "Slackline", "Slacklining", "Aged", "Aging", "Elderly", "Older adults", "Balance", "Postural Balance" and "Postural Control". Randomized controlled trials were selected. Postural control was evaluated through center of pressure (CoP), and slackline standing time during single leg stance.



RESULTS: Four studies with 118 participants were included. The studies found that slackline improves slackline standing time in the tandem, and the single-legged postures, without differences in CoP displacement in single-leg position, results that were confirmed by the meta-analyses.



CONCLUSION: Although slackline training improves task-specific performance, this improvement is not transferable to other tasks. This conclusion should be interpreted with caution considering the small number of studies, inconsistent designs, and general study limitations. Further studies are required before recommending slackline training to optimize the postural control of older adults.

Language: en