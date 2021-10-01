|
Glänzel MH, Carpes FP, Ourique LD, de Noronha M, Geremia JM. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2022; 30: 10-16.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35500955
BACKGROUND: Exercise can reduce the negative effects of aging on postural control. The slackline training could potentially be an activity to improve postural control in older adults. However, the effects of slackline on postural control in older adults are not clear. This systematic review aimed to investigate the effects of slackline on postural control in older adults.
Balance; Aging; Slacklining