Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effects of Pilates on falls risk, fear of falling, postural balance, functional mobility, spatiotemporal gait parameters, mobility and physical activity in older adults.



DESIGN: Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT).



METHODS: Sixty-one older adults, mean age 70.08 (SD = 5.51) were randomly allocated into a Pilates group (PG, n = 29) or control group (CG, n = 32). Intervention comprised a 12-week Pilates program, with exercises performed twice a week and supplementary exercises at home. The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), was used to screen cognition. PRIMARY OUTCOMES: Fear of falling, postural balance (force platform), gait velocity (electronic walkway). SECONDARY OUTCOMES: Functional mobility, mobility, physical activity, and spatiotemporal parameters of gait. Statistical analysis was carried out using Generalized Estimating Equations (GEE). Covariates were adjusted.



RESULTS: Positive effects were found for time effects: Time Up and Go (TUG), anteroposterior (AP) and mediolateral (ML) directions of balance, cadence, (stance, step and double support time). The step and double support time showed significant differences between the two groups (p < 0.05). Interaction between time and groups was found for FRT. Age was a significant factor in TUG, FRT, postural balance for AP under open eyes conditions. Health status was significant for ML in eyes open condition. Gait was significant for age, height and health status.



CONCLUSION: Effects of 12 weeks of Pilates intervention on functional mobility, mobility, postural balance and spatiotemporal gait parameters were identified. Further trials of a longer duration are warranted to determine the effectiveness of Pilates on falls prevention.

