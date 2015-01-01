Abstract

Queries of youth orthopedic sports injuries from the U.S. National Electronic Surveillance System, a database from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, demonstrate decreased orthopedic injuries related to team sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, indicative of reduced sports participation. Multiple articles have shown that COVID-19 had a marked effect on the physical and psychological wellbeing of the youth. The lockdown resulted in a cessation in school attendance and sports activities, especially team sports. Though increased emphasis has been placed on children infected by COVID-19, less attention has been given to healthy children. Numerous articles discussed the physical and psychological benefits for the youth returning to physical activity and sports; however, few have addressed detraining and deconditioning concerns postpandemic. This article discusses a safe return to team sports for the youth experiencing physical and psychological changes related to the pandemic. Orthopedic injuries are anticipated to increase as restrictions are relaxed. A multidisciplinary team presents a review of common youth sports orthopedic injuries, a discussion of psychological issues youths have experienced during COVID and why sports participation is beneficial for youth, and a risk assessment for pain and limited range of motion for youth returning to sports. The intent of this article is to increase awareness of the physical and psychological changes experienced by youth due to their inability to participate in team sports during the pandemic. Family medicine and primary care providers need to recognize the increased risks for injury and proactively encourage the youth to return to sports in a safe manner.

