Abstract

Disaster is a state of serious disruptions in the functionality of any society or county. Disasters pose serious economic or environmental impacts that surpass the capacity of the affected country or society to compete with the use of their assets. Recently, Pakistan significantly prone to health disasters due to COVID-19 among developing South Asian countries. The long-term impact of health disasters and other natural hazards put additional pressure mostly on the government's economic policy. It forces the government to follow a constructive approach like a disaster relief-based approach rather than a conventional mitigation management formation to reduce the impact of disaster risk. This study elaborates on the main issues associated with disaster preparedness as well as recovery of the economy and businesses of the country. For Scientific risk performance analysis, open-source data from the National Institute of Disaster Management (NDMA) has been utilized to study the current situation of COVID-19 in Pakistan.



RESULTS show Pakistan has been facing a highly vulnerable situation as more than three hundred and fifty thousand confirmed cases have been reported. Poor health and technical management facilities have been exposed against COVID-19 as Pakistan has a low heath budget because of its declining GDP growth rate in the world. This research will help in disaster preparedness and the development of a disaster risk management framework while designing strategies to deal with such pandemics in the future.

Language: en