Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Electric scooter rentals are offered by major ridesharing companies as a new and alternative method for urban travel in major metropolitan areas. The correlation between motorized electric scooter rental services and orthopedic injuries has not been well scrutinized. The purpose of our study is to evaluate orthopedic injuries sustained by motorized scooter riders and their potential correlation with patient demographics and associated injuries.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed level 1 trauma center patients with orthopedic injuries sustained while riding motorized electric scooters from 4/2019-11/2019. Demographics, fracture characteristics, and patient management were examined.



RESULTS: Sixty-two patients sustained 86 orthopedic injuries. There were 56 (65.1%) upper extremity and 29 (33.7%) lower extremity injuries. Six patients (9.7%) suffered open injuries and 30 (48.4%) sustained injuries that required surgery. Anatomic location of the injury was associated with both the presence of open fracture and needing surgery (P = 0.016 and P less than 0.001, respectively). Also, the presence of multiple orthopedic injuries was associated with the need for surgery (P less than 0.001). Scooter collision events were significantly associated with multiple orthopedic and the presence of non-orthopedic injuries (P less than 0.01 and P less than 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Electric scooter accidents can result in orthopedic injuries, many of which require surgery. Caution should be exercised when riding electric scooters, and special attention should be given by trauma centers and emergency departments to patients who present after electric scooter injury as the potential for orthopedic injury is high with this mechanism of injury.

