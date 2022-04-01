|
Citation
Rizzo MG, Allegra PR, Yakkanti R, Luxenburg D, Dodds SD. J. Orthop. 2022; 31: 86-91.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35496354
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Electric scooter rentals are offered by major ridesharing companies as a new and alternative method for urban travel in major metropolitan areas. The correlation between motorized electric scooter rental services and orthopedic injuries has not been well scrutinized. The purpose of our study is to evaluate orthopedic injuries sustained by motorized scooter riders and their potential correlation with patient demographics and associated injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury prevention; Emergency medicine; Orthopedics; Polytrauma; Scooter