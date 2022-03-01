SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bolmont M, Tshikung ON, Trellu LT. J. Sex. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Sexual Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsxm.2022.03.616

PMID

35501254

Abstract

Chemsex, a specific form of sexualized drug use (SDU), has rapidly increased in the last decade. This phenomenon could result in a complex public health issue because of the heterogeneity amongst socio-psychological profiles of the practitioners, leading to the difficulty to target specific populations. Healthcare professionals need to be aware of this practice and its related risks to provide care adapted to the individual who consults. Here, we suggest that better knowledge of this field can help to improve prevention measures and provide information with a non-judgmental and respectful approach to those who practice chemsex. Bolmont M, Tshikung ON, Trellu LT. Chemsex, a Contemporary Challenge for Public Health. J Sex Med 2022;XX:XXX-XXX.


Language: en

Keywords

Public Health; Chemsex; LGBTQIA+; Risky Sexual Behavior

