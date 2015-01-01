Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to understand the primary topics of consumer discussion on Twitter associated with telehealth for mental health or substance abuse for prepandemic versus during-pandemic time-periods, using a state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) natural language processing (NLP) method.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The primary methodological phases of this project were: (1) collecting, cleaning, and filtering data (tweets) from January 2014 to June 2021, (2) describing the final corpus, (3) running and optimizing Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT; using BERTopic in Python) models, and (4) human refinement of topic model results and thematic classification of topics.



RESULTS: The number of tweets in this context increased by 4 times during the pandemic (2017 tweets prepandemic vs 8672 tweets during the pandemic). During the pandemic topics were more frequently mental health related than substance abuse related. Top during-pandemic topics were therapy, suicide, pain (associated with burnout and drinking), and mental health diagnoses such as ADHD and autism. Anxiety was a key topic of discussion both pre- and during the pandemic.



DISCUSSION: Telehealth for mental health and substance abuse is being discussed more frequently online, which implies growing demand. Given the topics extracted as proxies for demand, the most demand is currently for telehealth for mental health primarily, especially for children, parents, and therapy for those with anxiety or depression, and substance abuse secondarily.



CONCLUSIONS: Scarce telehealth resources can be allocated more efficiently if topics of consumer discussion are included in resource allocation decision- and policy-making processes.

Language: en