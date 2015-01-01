Abstract

We investigate and analyze methods to violence detection in this study to completely disassemble the present condition and anticipate the emerging trends of violence discovery research. In this systematic review, we provide a comprehensive assessment of the video violence detection problems that have been described in state-of-the-art researches. This work aims to address the problems as state-of-the-art methods in video violence detection, datasets to develop and train real-time video violence detection frameworks, discuss and identify open issues in the given problem. In this study, we analyzed 80 research papers that have been selected from 154 research papers after identification, screening, and eligibility phases. As the research sources, we used five digital libraries and three high ranked computer vision conferences that were published between 2015 and 2021. We begin by briefly introducing core idea and problems of video-based violence detection; after that, we divided current techniques into three categories based on their methodologies: conventional methods, end-to-end deep learning-based methods, and machine learning-based methods. Finally, we present public datasets for testing video based violence detectionmethods' performance and compare their results. In addition, we summarize the open issues in violence detection in videoand evaluate its future tendencies.

Language: en