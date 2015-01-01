SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Laurenzi C, Tomlinson M, Skiti Z, Rotheram-Borus MJ. Policy Brief (Inst Secur Stud) 2021; 2021: e159.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35495181

PMCID

PMC9053516

Abstract

Sports-based violence prevention programmes have broad appeal, including among police, policy makers and politicians. This policy brief presents a case study of the Eyethu Soccer League, a behavioural intervention that was carefully planned, implemented and evaluated - and yet did not achieve its aims.

FINDINGS caution against 'easy wins' and suggest that short-term skills-building programmes may struggle to solve structural challenges.


Language: en
