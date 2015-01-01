CONTACT US: Contact info
Abstract
|
Sports-based violence prevention programmes have broad appeal, including among police, policy makers and politicians. This policy brief presents a case study of the Eyethu Soccer League, a behavioural intervention that was carefully planned, implemented and evaluated - and yet did not achieve its aims.
