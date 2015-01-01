|
Stritzel H, Gonzalez CS, Cavanagh SE, Crosnoe R. Socius 2021; 7: e2378023121992941.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
35494420
Secondary exposure to violence in the community is a prevalent developmental risk with implications for youths' short- and long-term socioemotional functioning. This study used longitudinal, multilevel data from the Project on Human Development in Chicago Neighborhoods to consider how family structure, including parental instability, is associated with youths' secondary exposure to violence across diverse neighborhood contexts.
Language: en
adolescence; family instability; family structure; neighborhood effects; secondary exposure to violence; single parent; social ties