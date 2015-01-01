SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stritzel H, Gonzalez CS, Cavanagh SE, Crosnoe R. Socius 2021; 7: e2378023121992941.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2378023121992941

PMID

35494420

PMCID

PMC9053859

Abstract

Secondary exposure to violence in the community is a prevalent developmental risk with implications for youths' short- and long-term socioemotional functioning. This study used longitudinal, multilevel data from the Project on Human Development in Chicago Neighborhoods to consider how family structure, including parental instability, is associated with youths' secondary exposure to violence across diverse neighborhood contexts.

RESULTS showed that both living in a stable single-parent household and experiencing parental instability were associated with greater secondary exposure to violence compared with living in a stable two-parent household. The associations between having a single parent or experiencing parental instability and secondary exposure to violence were especially strong in neighborhoods with high levels of crime and strong neighborhood ties.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; family instability; family structure; neighborhood effects; secondary exposure to violence; single parent; social ties

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print