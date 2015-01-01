|
Andraka-Christou B, Nguyen T, Harris S, Atkins DN, Totaram R, Golan O, Koval A, Madeira J. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35491710
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The U.S. is undergoing an opioid overdose crisis. Harm reduction (HR) policies are associated with decreased overdose deaths and incidence of communicable diseases, yet legality of HR policies differs across U.S. jurisdictions. College student perceptions of HR policies are underexplored, even though their voting behavior has increased in recent years. We sought to compare their support of different HR policies and to explore relationships between demographic characteristics and support for HR policies.
Drug; policy; public opinion; college students; Good Samaritan laws; harm reduction; naloxone; syringe services programs