Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aggressive driving is prevalent and may be associated with impulsivity. The relationships between these variables among Saudi drivers have received scant attention. In this study, we aimed to examine the level of aggressive driving and its relationships with impulsivity among Saudi drivers in Shaqra.



METHODS: Overall, 504 Saudi drivers were recruited and assessed in this cross-sectional study using demographic and driving proforma, a self-reporting Barratt impulsiveness scale (BIS), and an Aggressive Driving Behavior Scale (ADBS).



RESULTS: BIS and ADBS had mean scores of 37.97 (3.24) and 21.74 (8.51), respectively. In linear regression analysis, the value of the BIS non-planning subscale negatively predicted the value of the ADBS Conflict subscale (beta = -.151, p =.002) and Speeding subscale (beta = -.103, p =.031). In contrast, the value on the score of the BIS Motor subscale statistically significantly and positively predicted the value on the score of the ADBS Speeding subscale (Beta = -.103, p =.032).



CONCLUSION: The result shows a differential link between the component of impulsivity and aggressive driving. The lack of foresight is negatively linked with conflict behavior and high- speed driving, whereas acting without thinking is positively associated with high-speed driving.

Language: en