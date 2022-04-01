Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the relationship between self-perceived driving difficulty, driving avoidance, and negative emotion about driving with glaucoma severity and on-road driving performance.



DESIGN: Cohort Study METHODS: Glaucoma patients (n=111), ages 55-90 years, with mild, moderate, and advanced glaucoma in the better-eye based on the Glaucoma Staging System, and age-matched controls (n=47) were recruited from a large tertiary academic center. Self-reported questionnaires were administered by a trained occupational therapist followed by a standardized on-road driving evaluation (pass vs. "at-risk" score) with a masked and certified driving rehabilitation specialist.



RESULTS: Compared to controls, glaucoma participants reported greater driving difficulty with as early as mild glaucoma (p=0.0391) and negative emotion about driving starting with moderate glaucoma (p=0.0042). Glaucoma participants reporting at least one driving difficulty and negative emotion had a 3.3x (adjusted OR 3.3; 95% CI, 1.24-8.52; p=0.0163) and 4.2x (adjusted OR 4.2; 95% CI,1.5-12.2; p=0.0078) greater odds, respectively, of an "at-risk" score on the on-road test. Self-reported driving difficulty in "difficult" conditions (p=0.0019), rain (p=0.0096), interstates (p=0.0378) and high traffic (p=0.0076), driving avoidance on sunny (p=0.0065) and cloudy (p=0.0043) days, and driving fewer days per week (p=0.0329) were also associated with "at-risk" driving.



CONCLUSIONS: Screening tools that assess self-perceived driving difficulty and driving avoidance in specific conditions, negative emotion about driving, and driving exposure may help identify unsafe drivers with glaucoma. Some of these drivers, particularly those with modest glaucoma, may benefit from a driving evaluation and early referral to resources that could enable them to continue driving safely and confidently.

