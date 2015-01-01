Abstract

PURPOSE: Few studies have simultaneously assessed age and gender trends in homicide and suicide across the rural-urban continuum. Herein, we examine geographic and demographic trends in suicide and homicide death rates by: (1) determining overall macro and disaggregated trends; (2) examining differences in trends based on rural-urban county classification; and (3) identifying differences in stratified trends among age and gender classifications.



METHODS: A retrospective study design used suicide and homicide data (n = 199,456) from years 2005to 2017 across 16 US states. Suicide and homicide deaths were grouped by age, gender, and rural-urban classification for descriptive analyses, and trends were analyzed using Joinpoint trend analysis software.



FINDINGS: Violence resulted in 142,470 suicide and 56,986 homicide deaths between 2005 and 2017. Among both males and females, overall macro trends of suicide and homicide rates generally increased with greater rurality, and trends in rural rates differed from those in nonrural areas. Joinpoint trend analysis revealed significant increases in male suicide rates in large metropolitan (1.66%), micropolitan (1.78%), and rural areas (1.77%); female suicide rates in large metropolitan (2.17%), small metropolitan (3.25%), and micropolitan areas (3.26%); male homicide rates in large metropolitan areas (10.19%); and female homicide rates in rural areas (8.29%). Finally, when stratified by age, several significant trends were found, including increases in suicide rates among females aged 64 and older in rural areas (11.71%).



CONCLUSIONS: Heterogeneous trends were found in suicide and homicide rates within specific rural-urban, age, and gender subgroups. Prevention efforts should proactively target those subgroups identified herein as most at-risk of violence.

