Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Middle childhood is a critical period for physical, social, behavioral, and cognitive changes. A positive and healthy sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) foundation can minimize SRHR risks, leading to better outcomes. Our objective is to identify effective educational interventions promoting or supporting the SRHR of school-age children in low and middle-income countries. DATA SOURCES: Medline, Embase, CINAHL, APA PsycInfo, ERIC, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Education Source, Web of Science, SciELO Citation Index, Global Health, and Sociological Abstract were searched from 2000 to December 2020. STUDY SELECTION: Eligible articles had a sample mean age between 5 and 10 years, quantitatively tested the effects of educational interventions against a comparison group, and measured SRHR related outcomes. DATA EXTRACTION: Data extracted from the 11 eligible articles were study methods, participant characteristics, interventions and comparisons, outcome measures, and results.



RESULTS: The review found evidence of significant intervention effects on protective knowledge, attitudes, behaviors, and skills for preventing sexual violence and HIV infection. The strongest evidence was for significant improvements in children's knowledge of child sexual abuse prevention concepts and strategies. LIMITATIONS: A meta-analysis could not be performed because most studies lacked randomization, included no information on the magnitude of effects, and had inadequate follow-up evaluations to truly assess retention. Only a few studies contributed to findings on protective attitudes, behaviors, and skills against child sexual abuse, gender-based violence, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, as well as physiologic outcome.



CONCLUSIONS: The educational interventions demonstrated significant improvements in primary school children's protective capacities, especially in their protective knowledge against sexual abuse.

Language: en