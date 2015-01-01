|
Citation
Fantaye AW, Buh AW, Idriss-Wheeler D, Fournier K, Yaya S. Pediatrics 2022; 149(Suppl 5): e2021053852K.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
35503330
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Middle childhood is a critical period for physical, social, behavioral, and cognitive changes. A positive and healthy sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) foundation can minimize SRHR risks, leading to better outcomes. Our objective is to identify effective educational interventions promoting or supporting the SRHR of school-age children in low and middle-income countries. DATA SOURCES: Medline, Embase, CINAHL, APA PsycInfo, ERIC, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Education Source, Web of Science, SciELO Citation Index, Global Health, and Sociological Abstract were searched from 2000 to December 2020. STUDY SELECTION: Eligible articles had a sample mean age between 5 and 10 years, quantitatively tested the effects of educational interventions against a comparison group, and measured SRHR related outcomes. DATA EXTRACTION: Data extracted from the 11 eligible articles were study methods, participant characteristics, interventions and comparisons, outcome measures, and results.
