Wilson MP, Waliski A, Thompson RGJ. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
35502515
This study found suicide safety planning in the emergency department (ED) to be feasible. Patients who created safety plans either with peers or with clinicians found the planning similarly acceptable, but peer-delivered plans had higher quality. Patients working with peers had fewer repeat ED visits in the next 3 months.
Language: en
Suicide; Suicide prevention; Emergency psychiatry; Peer; Safety planning; Self-destructive behavior