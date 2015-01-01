|
Citation
|
Mohandes SR, Sadeghi H, Fazeli A, Mahdiyar A, Hosseini MR, Arashpour M, Zayed T. Safety Sci. 2022; 151: e105730.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Though some studies have explored the causes of accidents on construction sites, the interdependency among the underlying causes remains elusive. This undermines the efficacy of any decision made by safety experts in reducing accidents' impact. To fill this gap, a hybrid fuzzy-based framework is developed in this study to comprehensively identify and prioritize critical causes, as well as map interrelationships among these causes. The proposed framework is based on the infusion of the Pentagonal Fuzzy Delphi Method (PFDM) and Fuzzy DEMATEL techniques.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident causation; Data analysis; Fuzzy sets; Hazard; Injury; Multi-criteria decision-making methods (MCDM)