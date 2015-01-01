|
Roets B, Folkard S. Safety Sci. 2022; 151: e105757.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Around-the-clock staffing in safety-critical environments calls for an accurate risk assessment of work schedules. In this paper we introduce and evaluate an hourly version of the "Risk Index", an established risk model in the UK rail industry. This "Hourly Risk Index" is the first risk-based model that allows the prediction of risk at the hourly level, and is founded on the most recent scientific insights in fatigue-related accident risk. It considers the build-up of risk over consecutive shifts, recovery during days off, quick returns, and time-of-day and time-on-duty effects. Improved understanding of hourly risk is highly relevant for both ex-ante (staff rostering) and ex-post (accident and incident analysis) evaluations. We evaluated the performance of the Hourly Risk Index by analyzing a purpose-built real-world dataset from Belgium's railway traffic control centers (containing close to 8 million round-the-clock working hours in the period 2013-2018).
Accidents; Fatigue; Railway control; Risk assessment; Work schedule; Workload