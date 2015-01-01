Abstract

In order to effectively control the risk of unsafe acts of air traffic controllers, a risk control system model of the unsafe acts of controllers was constructed by using system dynamics, and the effectiveness of the control strategies was analyzed by simulation. Based on Human Factors Analysis and Classification System (HFACS) model, the causal relationship between environmental factors, organizational influences, safety supervision, adverse states of controllers and the risk of unsafe acts of controllers was analyzed, and the flow diagram was drawn. The validity of the model was verified by the validity test. The risk level of controller errors and violations was simulated and analyzed from organization influence, safety supervision and combination. The results show that the model can simulate the effectiveness of the control strategies. In the risk control of the controllers' errors and violations, the control effect of combined strategy is the best, in which improving the rules and standards and strengthening safety education and training are the best strategies. Using system dynamics to build the risk control system model of unsafe acts of controllers can simulate and analyze the effectiveness of control strategies, and provide theoretical basis for controlling the risk of unsafe acts of controllers.

