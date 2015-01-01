Abstract

The construction industry is one of the most hazardous industries globally. Falls from height due to scaffolding accidents have consistently been ranked as one of the most prevalent accidents in the industry. Although safety programs to mitigate these hazards have been implemented in many developed countries, this is not the case in developing countries such as Nigeria. Previous research studies suggest the lack of guidelines, regulations, and awareness in these countries as the root cause of accidents. Bamboo scaffolds are a common form of access for work at height in Nigeria because of their wide availability, affordability, material strength, and environmental sustainability. However, guidelines for the safe use of this equipment are lacking. This study developed a framework conveyed through a set of guidelines for the safe use of bamboo scaffolds in Nigeria. The guidelines were gathered under 35 subprocesses, which were presented in six process groups: planning, design, erection, operation, inspection and maintenance, and dismantling. The framework was further validated by experts in the construction industry in Nigeria. This study has implications for stakeholders in the construction industry in Nigeria, as well as other similar construction climes in developing countries.

