Abstract

This research is an integrative review of the literature on social factors in TBI outcomes. It examines how such factors have been framed in TBI models, the social experience of people post-injury, and the evidence for effective social interventions. Evidence suggests that even when physical functioning has improved after injury, there is a lingering social distress that leaves individuals isolated and functionally impaired. A novel hypothesis is proposed to explain why these difficulties persist. This hypothesis draws from existing biopsychosocial models of TBI recovery, including those prominent in neuropsychology. It is argued that the social component of several TBI outcome models is too narrowly defined. This potentially has the effect of focusing efforts on the individual and their social skills or abilities as opposed to the seeking improvements at the level of the community. Evidence for and against this hypothesis is considered. This evaluation supports the idea that TBI outcomes are subject to a wider range of post injury social factors than is typically recognized, and that these factors are dynamic rather than static. Inspired by this hypothesis, this review proposes that social interventions for TBI should be adjusted to suit the stage of recovery.

Language: en