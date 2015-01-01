|
Feinstein BA, Mereish EH, Mamey MR, Chang CJ, Goldbach JT. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35506502
OBJECTIVE: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth are at increased risk for suicidality compared to their heterosexual and cisgender peers, and outness (the extent to which an individual is open about their LGBTQ+ identity to others) is an important correlate of suicidality. However, previous research has led to mixed findings regarding whether outness functions as a risk or protective factor for suicidality, and the available evidence suggests that age may play an important role. As such, the goal of the current study was to examine whether the associations between outness and suicidality differed between LGBTQ+ adolescents (ages 12-17) and emerging adults (ages 18-24).
Language: en
|
suicide; Age; LGBTQ+; suicidality; outness