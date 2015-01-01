|
Puszkiel A, Malissin I, Cisternino S, Pallet N, Declèves X, Megarbane B. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35506822
BACKGROUND: Tramadol-attributed toxicity may involve opioid-like, serotoninergic, and noradrenergic mechanisms. We investigated the mechanisms of toxicity in a massive tramadol ingestion case by examining serial clinical, imaging, electroencephalography, pharmacokinetics, and genotyping data. CASE REPORT: A 32-year-old female who presumably ingested 9000 mg sustained-release tramadol was found comatose without hypoglycemia, bradypnea, hypotension, marked hypoxemia or seizures. She developed eyelid myoclonus and non-reactive mydriasis. Electroencephalogram showed non-reactive encephalopathy. MRI showed extensive brain injury. Despite supportive care and ventricular derivation, brain death occurred on day 12.
poisoning; mechanism of toxicity; noradrenergic; pharmacokinetics; reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome; Tramadol