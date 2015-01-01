SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Figueira MP, Okada LM, Leite TH, Azeredo CM, Marques ES. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2022; 31(1): e2021778.

(Copyright © 2022, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)

10.1590/S1679-49742022000100025

35508013

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the association between parental supervision characteristics and different bullying roles among Brazilian adolescent school students.

METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study using data from the National School Student Health Survey (PeNSE) 2015. Frequent meals with parents/guardians, knowing about students' free time activities and checking their homework were the parental practices assessed. Logistic regression was used for association between these practices and bullying (perpetration and victimization), presented as odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (95%CI).

RESULTS: Among 102,072 school students, frequent meals with parents or guardians [ORvictim = 0.86 (95%CI 0.84;0.89); ORperp = 0.85 (95%CI 0.82;0.88)], checking homework [ORvictim = 0.95 (95%CI 0.92;0.97); ORperp = 0.76 (95%CI - 0.74;0.78)], and parents' or guardians' knowledge about students' free time activities [ORperp = 0.70 (95%CI 0.68;0.73] were inversely associated with bullying.

CONCLUSION: Greater parental supervision reduced the odds of bullying victimization and perpetration among adolescent school students.


