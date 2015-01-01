|
Citation
|
El-Jebaoui J, Schmitz E, Figueira S, Lampron J. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35508362
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Injury has a major societal impact. In Canada, injury is the leading cause of death among those aged 1-44 years, the fifth-leading cause of death among those of all ages and is responsible for a burden of US$26.8 billion in 2010. It holds that most injuries are predictable and preventable, and therefore, such statistics represent a serious public health concern. Given that physicians play a vital role in the prevention and control of injuries, further information regarding the current state of injury prevention education in medical undergraduate programmes in Canada would be beneficial. We hypothesise that the results of an observational survey distribute to all Canadian medical schools will demonstrate a substantial gap in injury prevention education integration in the existing medical school curriculums. STUDY OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the current status of Injury Prevention Education in Canadian Medical Schools preclerkship and clerkship medical curriculum.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Education; Training; Advocacy