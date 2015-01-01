|
Citation
Mylabathula S, Macarthur C, Guttmann A, Colantonio A, Tator C. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35508363
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Concussions are a major public health concern, and, thus, specific policies have been developed for implementation targeting vulnerable populations such as school-aged children and youth in the school setting, in whom the majority of concussions are sports related. Currently, concussion policies exist in various jurisdictions, including Canada's first concussion policy for schools, Ontario's PPM158, initiated in 2014. However, these policies are often variable in terms of content and comprehensiveness. Our objective was to develop a consensus for the content of concussion policy for schools.
Language: en
Keywords
Education; Policy; Public Health; Regulation; Concussion; Legislation