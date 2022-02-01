SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Staruch R, Eccles S, Waters R. J. Plast. Reconstr. Aesthet. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.bjps.2022.02.085

PMID

35508520

Abstract

The data presented from the bullying and harassment survey is difficult reading for us all. It not only highlights that we have an issue with bullying amongst our speciality, but that harassment, including sexual harassment, is endemic in our workforce.


Language: en

Keywords

Bullying; Discrimination; Harassment; Sexual Harasssment

