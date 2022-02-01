CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Staruch R, Eccles S, Waters R. J. Plast. Reconstr. Aesthet. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright

DOI
PMID
35508520
Abstract
The data presented from the bullying and harassment survey is difficult reading for us all. It not only highlights that we have an issue with bullying amongst our speciality, but that harassment, including sexual harassment, is endemic in our workforce.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Discrimination; Harassment; Sexual Harasssment