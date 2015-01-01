SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fulmer S, Scott E, Punnett L, Buchholz B. New Solut. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10482911221096774

PMID

35505621

Abstract

The lobster-harvesting industry has a high occupational injury incidence compared to land-based industries. Participatory ergonomics methods were used to partner with lobstermen to develop and implement ergonomic improvements. The model included training in ergonomics principles, a forum for ergonomics discussions, and a sequence of meetings planned to focus on problem identification, intervention, evaluation, and dissemination of findings. One crew initiated 3 specific actions: the introduction of a conveyor belt to assist material handling at a local lobstering pier, the installation of a star block at the space for hauling traps onto the boat, and the initiation of a design process for improved mechanical assistance for hauling traps onto the boat. The other crew took action to reduce force and postural exposures by creating a short video intended to disseminate ergonomic ideas to other lobstermen. The influence of important cultural norms was observed for future research and development in the community.


Language: en

Keywords

commercial fishing; ergonomic intervention; fisheries; manual material handling; musculoskeletal disorder; participatory ergonomics

