SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Doedens P, Vermeulen J, Ter Riet G, Boyette LL, Latour C, de Haan L. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.13099

PMID

35505593

Abstract

PURPOSE: Estimate the effect of nursing, shift, and patient characteristics on patients' aggression. DESIGN AND METHODS: Follow-up study on a closed psychiatric ward was performed to estimate the effect of nursing team characteristics and patient characteristics on the incidence of aggression.

FINDINGS: The incidence of aggression (n = 802 in sample) was lower in teams with >75% male nurses. Teams scoring high on extraversion experienced more verbal aggression and teams scoring high on neuroticism experienced more physical aggression. Younger patients and/or involuntarily admitted patients were more frequently aggressive.

PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: These findings could stimulate support for nurses to prevent aggression.


Language: en

Keywords

personality; aggression; mental health services; psychiatry; nurses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print