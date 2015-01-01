Abstract

A large amount of gas, such as CO, accumulates in a coal mine after an explosion, leading to CO poisoning. In this study, a self-developed platform was used to eliminate CO from coal mines and determine the mass of the rapidly eliminated CO and its concentration in the eliminated gases. Equations were derived to calculate the amount of CO eliminated and the removing rate. The results showed that a rapid removing reagent in the form of nonprecious metal catalysts is useful for removing CO. Removing agents with larger masses facilitated the activation, irrespective of the CO concentration. For removing reagent amounts of 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 g, the amount of CO eliminated, the removing rate, and the time required to complete catalytic oxidation increased sequentially. The CO removing process could be divided into three stages (I, II, and III) based on the variations in the CO, CO2, and O2 concentrations during CO removing. The removing reagent first chemically adsorbs CO and O2, and then desorbs CO2. The final CO concentration tends to 0, the O2 concentration remains stable, and the CO2 concentration decreases. This shows that the ablation agent has an impact on the changes in the CO and CO2 concentrations.

Language: en