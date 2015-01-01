Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is challenging to measure yet systematic surveillance of IPV is critical to informing public health prevention and response efforts. Administrative medical data provide opportunities for such surveillance, and often use the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). The primary purpose of this systematic review was to document which ICD codes have been used in empirical literature to identify IPV, understand the justification used to select specific codes to develop IPV case definitions, and identify the data sources and types of research questions addressed by the existing literature. We searched 11 databases and of the initial 2182 results, 21 empirical studies from 2000 to 2020 met the study inclusion criteria including using ICD codes to measure IPV. The majority of these studies (90.5%) used either national samples of data or population-based administrative data from emergency departments (52.4%) or inpatient hospitalizations (38.1%). We found wide variation of ICD diagnostic codes to measure IPV and categorized the sets of codes used based on the number of codes. The most commonly used ICD-9 codes were E967.3, 995.81, 995.80, 995.85 and the most common ICD-10 codes were T74.1 and Z63.0. Few studies validated the ICD codes used to measure IPV. Most included studies (81.0%) answered epidemiological research questions. The current study provides suggestions for future research, including justifying the selection of ICD codes and providing a range of estimates based on narrow and broad sets of codes. Implications for policy and practice, including enhanced training for healthcare professionals in documenting IPV, are discussed.

Language: en