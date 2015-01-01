Abstract

In Korea, following the Gyeongju earthquake, the selection criteria were prepared by dividing outdoor and indoor relief centers. A number of earthquake shelters have been designated and operated. However, although certain evaluation factors and indicators exist to assess the physical characteristics of earthquake shelters and the adequacy of their location, there is still no clear standard to be used for the calculation of evacuation demand. Therefore, in this study, the evacuation demand was calculated using the census population data and mobile location-based floating population data. The implications were then drawn to contribute to the establishment of standards for future evacuation plans. The results reveal that, assuming that mobile location-based floating population data are accurate, using census population data in calculating evacuation demand can cause a significant level of error. In the case of disasters such as earthquakes, where it is difficult to accurately predict when they will occur and on what scale, in both time and space, efforts are needed to reduce any uncertainty.



국내의 경우 경주지진을 계기로 옥외대피장소와 실내구호소를 구분하여 선정기준이 마련되었고 다수의 지진대피소를 지정하여 운영하고 있다. 그러나 지진대피소의 물리적 특성과 입지의 적정성에 대한 일정의 평가요소와 지표가 존재하지만 대피수요 산출에 있어 명확한 기준이 없는 실정이다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 집계구 인구데이터와 모바일 위치기반 유동인구데이터를 활용하여 대피수요를 산출하고 시사점을 도출함으로써 향후 대피계획 수립시 기준 확립에 기여하고자 하였다. 연구의 결과는 모바일 위치기반 유동인구데이터가 정확한 값이라고 가정한다면 대피수요를 산출할 때 집계구 인구데이터를 활용하는 것은 상당한 수준의 오차가 발생할 수 있음을 보여준다. 지진과 같이 시공간적으로 언제 어느 정도의 규모로 발생하는지 정확하게 예측하기 어려운 재난의 경우 불확실성을 줄이기 위한 노력이 필요하며, 특히 대피수요 산출을 위해 시공간적으로 세밀하고 정확한 유동인구데이터 확보가 필요하다고 판단된다.

