Abstract

The amount of moisture contained in fallen leaves in the forest is closely related to the possibility of the ignition and spread of a forest fire. This moisture content is an important fundamental component of the forest fire danger rating system, as well as an essential parameter in forest fire management. This study examined the relationship between the moisture content of fuel in the forests and weather information obtained from HOBO data loggers installed in forests during the forest fire seasons of 2018 and 2020. The moisture content of the forest fuel was divided into two slopes (south and north), and the fallen leaves used were broad-leaved (Prunus serrulate and Quercus dentata) and coniferous (Pinus densiflora and Pinus koraiensis). The temperature (mean, minimum, and maximum) and relative humidity (mean and minimum) data obtained from the weather measuring devices installed in the forests were used to correlate weather factors with fuel moisture content. During the spring forest fire period, the temperature (mean, minimum, and maximum) and relative humidity (mean and minimum) of each slope and tree species were significant, while the average temperature and relative humidity were significant during the autumn. According to the correlations between the fuel moisture content and weather, factors with high significance were selected, and multiple regression analyses of the slope and species were found to be significant at 1 percent. The results of this study are expected to be used as primary data for calculating the fuel index of the forest fire forecasting system by accounting for the effects of weather factors on the moisture content of the fuel.



산림 연료수분함량은 산불 발화와 확산에 밀접한 연관이 있어 산불 예보 시스템에서 중요한 기본 요소이며, 연료의 수분함량 분석은 산불관리에 있어 매우 중요하다. 본 연구는 2018년부터 2020년 봄⋅가을철 산불 조심기간 동안 임지 내 연료 수분함량과 임내 설치된 기상측정장비(HOBO data Logger)의 기상 자료의 관계 분석을 하였다. 산림 연료 수분함량은 사면별(남사면,북사면)을 나눈 뒤 지피물 채취하였고 수종별로는 활엽수(벚나무, 떡갈나무), 침엽수(소나무, 잣나무)를 대상으로 낙하한 낙엽을 사용하였다. 임내 설치된 기상측정장비의 온도(평균,최저,최고)와 상대습도(평균,최저)를 이용하여 기상인자와 연료수분함량의 상관관계를 분석하였다. 봄철 산불조심기간에는 사면별, 수종별에서 온도(평균,최저,최고)와 상대습도(평균,최저) 모든 인자들이 연료수분함량과 유의성이 있었으며, 가을철엔 평균온도와 평균 상대습도가 높은 유의성을 나타냈다. 연료수분함량과 기상의 상관 분석 결과를 통해 유의성이 높은 인자들을 뽑아 사면별, 수종별 다중회귀분석을 하였으며 1% 수준에서 유의한 것으로 분석되었다. 산림 내의 기상인자와 산림 연료 수분함량 간의 관계 분석을 통하여 향후 우리나라 산불위험예보시스템의 연료 지수를 산정하는데 본 연구는 기초자료로 활용될 수 있다.

