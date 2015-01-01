Abstract

As a part of the initial investigation of fire damage diagnosis, fire protection-applied specimens within petrochemical plant facilities were exposed to standard and hydrocarbon fire conditions; then, the heating temperature of the specimens was monitored, and their appearance was checked by visual observation. Although data on the appearance status for discoloration, thickness variations, etc. of fire protection were collated for each set of fire exposure conditions, it was difficult to estimate the heating temperature of the specimens. Therefore, the visual observation method for determining the degree of fire damage needs to be approached somewhat conservatively. Moreover, according to the results of the heating temperature measurements for each specimen, it was confirmed that the paint has a disadvantage in maintaining its fire resistance performance when exposed to a hydrocarbon fire.

Key Words: Petrochemical Plant Facility, Fire Damage Survey, Hydrocarbon Fire, Heating Temperature, Fire Resistance



===



본 연구에서는, 석유화학 플랜트 시설물을 가정한 내화피복 적용 실험체를 대상으로 표준 및 탄화수소 화재에 노출시킨 후, 화재손상 진단 절차 중 1차 조사의 일환인 육안에 의한 외관 관찰과 더불어 수열온도를 확인하였다. 그 결과로, 내화피복 및 노출 화재 조건별로 내화피복의 변색, 두께 변화 등의 외관 상태에 대한 데이터를 축적하였으나 이를 바탕으로 실험체의 수열온도 추정을 위한 경향성을 확인하기에는 어려운 점이 있었다. 따라서 외관 관찰에 의해 화재손상 정도를 판단하는 방식은 다소 보수적으로 접근할 필요가 있다고 생각된다. 또한 실험체별로 수열온도를 실측한 결과에 의하면 도료의 경우 탄화수소화재에 노출될 시 내화성능을 유지하는데 다른 내화피복에 비해 다소 불리한 점을 확인하였다.

Language: ko