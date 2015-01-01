Abstract

In this study, we developed a multi-sensor fire detector that satisfies the revised requirements of the cooking nuisance test, polyurethane foam fire test, and polyurethane foam smoldering smoke test of UL 268, and the special program, UL 268 (7th edition), at the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, United States. The fire detection algorithm was confirmed using the "Research Preliminary Test" program. Our fire detector was evaluated in a dark room with a smoke detector consisting of photoelectric, carbon monoxide, and ionization sensors, and was mounted on a board. In addition, the upper case of the detector is designed to have sufficient space on its top and side surfaces to allow the flow of air and combustion gases. As a result, in the polyurethane foam fire test, the detector triggered an alarm (within 3 min) before the smoke concentration reached 5%/ft (after 3-4 min); thus, satisfying the requirements of the UL 268 polyurethane foam fire test. In the polyurethane foam smoldering smoke test, the detector was operated for 22-26 min before the smoke concentration reached 12%/ft (after 26 min), thus satisfying the requirements of the UL 268 polyurethane foam smoldering smoke test. Lastly, in the cooking nuisance test, the detector was operated for 16-18 min before the smoke concentration reached 1.5%/ft (after 16 min), thus satisfying the requirements of the UL 268 cooking nuisance test. It can be concluded that the results of this study will be useful for the developers of similar products who want to obtain UL certification in the future.



===



본 연구에서는 개정된 UL 268의 요리비화재시험과 폴리우레탄폼 화재시험과 폴리우레탄폼 훈소시험을 만족하는 멀티센서형 화재감지기를 개발하고 미국 시카고의 UL본사에서 UL 268 (7판)의 특별 프로그램인 "연구예비시험"을 신청하여 화재감지기의 화재 감도 성능을 확인하였다. 시험에 사용된 화재감지기는 포토센서로 구성되는 연기감지기의 암실과 CO센서, 이온화센서 등으로 구성되며 하나의 보드에 장착하였다. 또한 공기와 연소 가스의 흐름이 잘 이루어지도록 감지기의 상부 케이스는 윗면과 옆면에는 공간이 충분하도록 설계하였다. 실험결과, 폴리우레탄폼 화재시험에서 연기농도가 5%/ft 도달시간(3~4분)전에 감지기가 경보(3분 이내)를 하여 UL 268 폴리우레탄폼 화재시험을 만족하였다. 또한 폴리우레탄폼 훈소시험에서는 연기농도 12%/ft 도달시간 전(26분)인 22분~26분 사이에 감지기가 동작하여 UL 268 폴리우레탄폼 훈소시험 규정을 만족하였다. 요리비화재 시험에서는 연기농도 1.5%/ft 도달시간(16분) 이후인 16분~18분 사이에 감지기가 동작하여 UL 268 요리비화재시험 규정을 만족하였다.

Language: ko