Abstract

To sustain a flame following fuel ignition, it must receive oxygen from the surroundings at a concentration above a stoichiometrically-determined threshold; otherwise, the flame will decrease in intensity or extinguish. These thresholds vary depending on the type of fuel. Using the aforementioned factors, it is possible to predict and control the characteristics of flames in confined spaces. While the combustion characteristics of flames exposed to the atmosphere have been actively studied under controlled conditions, it is more challenging to predict and remediate the impact of variables, which manifest in real fire sites. In this study, following the ignition of a flame in a confined space with limited oxygen supply, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels and temperature at this space were measured according to changes in the fuel supply capacity. The extinguishing limit oxygen concentration as well as the extinguishing time decreased in relation to the size of the initial source. These results can guide the design and control of fire-fighting equipment for the early detection and extinguishing of fires.



===



연료에 불이 붙은 뒤 화염이 지속되기 위해서는 주위로부터 일정 이상의 산소가 공급되어야 하며, 그렇지 않은 경우 화염은 감소하거나 소멸된다. 이런 조건은 연료의 종류에 따라 다르다. 이 특성을 활용한다면 제한된 공간에서 발생된 화염 성상에 대한 예측과 제어가 가능할 것이다. 하지만 지금까지 일반적인 대기 환경에서 제어된 조건에 따른 화염 성상에 대한 연소특성 연구는 활발히 수행되었으나, 실제 화재현장은 다양한 변수 때문에 예측과 대응이 쉽지 않다. 본 연구에서는 외부로부터 산소의 공급이 제한된 밀폐공간에서 화염을 발생시킨 후, 연료의 공급능력 및 초기 화원의 크기 변화에 따른 공간 내 산소, 이산화탄소농도 및 온도를 측정함으로써, 환경 변화에 따른 화염의 거동특성을 고찰하였다. 결과로써 밀폐공간에서 화염이 자연적으로 소화되는 소화한계 산소농도와 그때까지 소요되는 소화시간을 얻었고, 이들은 초기화원의 크기에 따라 감소하는 결과를 보여주었다. 이와 같은 결과는 화재현장에서 화재의 조기 감지 및 질식소화를 위한 각종 소방설비의 설계 및 제어에 유용하게 활용될 수 있을 것이다.

Language: ko