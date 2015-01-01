|
김, 주, 정. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2022; 22(1): 1-6.
자전거 전조등의 적절한 설치 각도 제시
In this study, we experimentally investigated the change in the degree of glare disturbance with respect to the installation angle of bicycle headlights. In particular, we aimed to determine the optimal headlight angle that resulted in the least glare from the bicycle driver while securing a visible distance that ensured driver safety. The test subject was riding a bicycle and was requested to look at a bicycle equipped with a headlight facing the approaching direction. Additionally, the angle between the headlight and the ground was changed from 0° to 30° in the downward direction, as the subject was requested to drive repeatedly. The subject's gaze was tracked using an eye tracker to measure the time spent gazing at the headlight. The results were then utilized to evaluate the degree of glare disorder.
Language: ko