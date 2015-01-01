|
권, 곽, 고. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2022; 22(1): 95-103.
소규모 위험물제조소의 안전관리 개선방안
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Although fires in plants that manufacture hazardous materials do not occur frequently, the damages caused in a single such event are relatively large. Thus, it is essential to establish a safety management system for such factories. The primary aim of this study is to propose the improvement measures based on the analysis of standards according to the Dangerous Substances Safety Management Act, fire site surveys, and complete inspection of small-scale factories manufacturing dangerous substances. The specifications of the open holding area should be greater in number than the designated quantity; for example, the lightning rods should be mandatorily installed in a quantity of 10 times or more than the designated one. Other suggested measures include mandatory preparation of preventive regulations and regular inspection of all manufacturing plants by an external safety management agency, mandatory reporting and on-the-job training for substitutes of hazardous substance safety managers, and conducting a minimum qualification test for the post of safety manager and ensure that only those who have passed the test are employed. The existing laws and regulations should be amended to ensure that accidents can be prevented through systematic safety management.
Language: ko