Abstract

For the clear presentation of fire warning and emergency broadcasting sounds to occupants of buildings, certain guidelines and requirements have been established. However, the parameters to evaluate the speech intelligibility of the generated sound have not been established. In the NFPA 72 and BS standards, a specific warning sound level for warning sounds in residential facilities is proposed and the speech transmission index (STI) for emergency broadcasting systems is regulated. Mechanical and electrical systems need to be maintained to supply water and electricity in fire and disaster situations. To maintain these functions in buildings, emergency broadcasting sounds need to be clearly delivered to workers in the facilities. For the clear understanding of emergency broadcasting sounds, the background noise in the facilities should be lower than the broadcasting sounds. In addition, broadcasting sounds should not reverberate. In this study, the noise characteristics in the mechanical rooms and electricity facilities of office buildings that were more than 40 years old were measured and used for the acoustic prediction of emergency broadcasting sounds. Audibility and room acoustic properties, such as the reverberation time and STI in the facilities, were simulated by using the room acoustic simulation method. The audibility and STI of emergency broadcasting sounds were evaluated as "bad" or "poor" under the basic conditions. For the clear delivery of emergency broadcast sounds in mechanical and electrical rooms, it is necessary to apply a sound-absorbing material on the walls and ceilings in the facilities to reduce the reverberation. At the same time, an increase in the volume of emergency broadcast sounds and the introduction of additional speakers should be considered.



===



건물의 거주자에게 화재 경보 및 비상방송음을 명확하게 전달하기 위한 지침과 요구 사항이 수립되어 있으나 비상방송음, 경보음이 얼마나 명료하게 전달되는지에 대한 지표는 부족하다. NFPA 72 및 BS 표준에서는 주거시설의 경보음에 대한 특정 경보음 수준을 제안하고 비상방송 시스템에 대한 음성전달지수(STI, Speech Transmission Index)를 규정하였다. 기계 및 전기 설비는 화재 및 재난 상황에서 물과 전기 공급하는 중요한 설비이다. 이 기능을 유지하기 위해서는 기계실과 전기실에서 작업자에게 비상방송음을 명확하게 전달하는 것이 시스템의 비상 작동에 매우 중요하다. 기계실과 전기실에서 비상방송음을 명료하게 전달하기 위해서는 비상방송음을 배경소음보다 충분히 크게 전달하고 과다하게 울리지 않아야 한다. 본 연구에서는 40년 이상 된 사옥의 기계실 및 전기시설의 소음특성을 측정하여 음향 시뮬레이션에 반영하였다. 음향 시뮬레이션 방법을 이용하여 여러 조건별 가청도와 음성전달지수(STI)를 예측, 비교하였다. 가청도와 음성전달지수 예측 결과 기본 조건의 기계실과 전기실에서 "Bad", "Poor" 수준이었다. 기계실과 전기실에서 소리가 울리는 것을 방지하기 위해 벽체와 천장에 흡음재를 적용하면 비상방송음을 더 명료하게 전달되는 것으로 나타났다. 이와 함께, 비상방송용 스피커 소리를 크게 하고 추가 스피커를 배치하면 명료한 비상방송음 전달이 가능한 것으로 나타났다.

