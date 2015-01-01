Abstract

In this study, the available safe egress time of occupants in elderly nursing hospitals was calculated from the ignition time using Fire Dynamics Simulator by considering the evacuation characteristics of the vulnerable. The required safe egress time for each evacuation condition was also calculated using Pathfinder to determine the evacuation time. Finally, the calculated results were used to assess evacuation efficiency according to the performance of the selected evacuation route. FED-based quantitative death prediction indicated that the efficiency of single and distributed evacuation caused minimization of casualties in the event of a disaster. The results collectively justify the need for a ramp in disaster-prone facilities and highlight the importance of managing fire hazards.



본 연구는 노인 요양병원을 대상으로 피난 약자 대피 특성을 반영하여 FDS를 이용해 발화 시간으로부터 재실자 ASET을 산출하였다. 대피시간은 Pathfinder를 사용해 피난 약자의 대피조건별 RSET을 산출하였다. 결과로부터 피난약자 동반대피를 반영한 대피로 성능에 따른 대피 효율에 대해 검토하였다. 단독 대피와 분산대피 효율은 FED를 기반 정량적 사망자 예측으로부터 재난 시 인명피해의 최소화를 꽤하였다. 그 결과로 재난 약자 시설의 경사로의 당위성과 가연물 관리의 중요성에 대해 밝혔다.

