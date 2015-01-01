|
Citation
김, 최, 이. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2022; 22(1): 127-133.
Vernacular Title
재난 약자시설의 정량적평가에 따른 대피경로 개선방안 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)


Abstract
In this study, the available safe egress time of occupants in elderly nursing hospitals was calculated from the ignition time using Fire Dynamics Simulator by considering the evacuation characteristics of the vulnerable. The required safe egress time for each evacuation condition was also calculated using Pathfinder to determine the evacuation time. Finally, the calculated results were used to assess evacuation efficiency according to the performance of the selected evacuation route. FED-based quantitative death prediction indicated that the efficiency of single and distributed evacuation caused minimization of casualties in the event of a disaster. The results collectively justify the need for a ramp in disaster-prone facilities and highlight the importance of managing fire hazards.
Language: ko