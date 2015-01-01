Abstract

Currently, a mountain railway system using existing mountain roads is being developed in Korea. Considering the alignment of domestic mountain roads with many sharp curves, the maximum radius of curvature of the mountain railway is about 10 m. Therefore, the 50 N rail applied to the track structure of the mountain railway must be manufactured with a radius of curvature of 10 m at the factory. In this study, the material properties of 50 N Rails were analyzed through indoor tests and the behavioral characteristics according to bending processing (R = 10 m) were analyzed to evaluate their applicability to sharp curves on mountain railways.



===



최근 국내에서 기존의 산악도로를 활용하는 산악철도 시스템이 개발되고 있다. 급곡선부가 많은 국내 산악도로의 선형을 고려하면 산악철도 최대 곡률반경은 약 10 m이다. 그러므로 산악철도 궤도구조에 적용되는 50 N 레일은 공장에서 곡률반경 10 m로 휨 가공되어야 한다. 본 연구에서는 실내실험을 통하여 50 N 레일의 재료적 특성을 분석하고, 휨 가공(R = 10 m)에 따른 거동특성을 분석하여 산악철도 급곡선부에서의 적용성을 평가하였다.

Language: ko