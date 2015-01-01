Abstract

Railway bridges are widely built based on the national railway network and maintenance plans. As in the case of an earthquake in Pohang, the seismic safety of constructions in Korea is very important in the prevention of disasters. Therefore, the cases of damage caused by earthquakes and additional horizontal forces during bridge superstructure constructions were investigated among domestic and foreign earthquakes, and the details of overseas related design standards were confirmed. The horizontal forces based on the domestic seismic design standard (KDS 24 17 10: 2016) on the PSC beam, PSC box, steel box, and wind load were compared with the design codes based on the Eurocode 8 (Part 2), Japan Railway Technical Research Institute (RTRI), Japan Society of Civil Engineers (JSCE), and East Japan Railway Company (JR East).



===



철도교는 국가철도망 계획과 노후 철도교 개량 등에 따라 전국적으로 건설되고 있다. 국내의 경우 포항지진 사례를 통해 철도교 시공중 지진안전도 확보의 중요성이 부각되고 있다. 따라서, 본 연구에서는 국내⋅외 철도교 시공중 상부구조물에 발생하는 지진의 영향 및 수평력 발생에 따른 손상사례와 국외 설계기준의 세부사항을 확인하였다. 또한, 국내 교량 내진설계기준(KDS 24 17 10)을 적용한 PSC Beam, PSC Box, Steel Box 형식의 상부구조물에 대하여 풍하중과 지진수평력 설계개념이 제시된 Eurocode-8 (Part2), 일본철도종합연구소(RTRI), 일본토목학회(JSCE), 동일본여객철도주식회사(JR-EAST) 설계기준에 따라 지진수평력을 각각 산정하여 비교⋅분석하였다.

Language: ko