Citation
최, 장, 김, 이. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2022; 22(1): 173-183.
Vernacular Title
철도교량의 시공중 안전성 확보를 위한 지진하중 적용 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Railway bridges are widely built based on the national railway network and maintenance plans. As in the case of an earthquake in Pohang, the seismic safety of constructions in Korea is very important in the prevention of disasters. Therefore, the cases of damage caused by earthquakes and additional horizontal forces during bridge superstructure constructions were investigated among domestic and foreign earthquakes, and the details of overseas related design standards were confirmed. The horizontal forces based on the domestic seismic design standard (KDS 24 17 10: 2016) on the PSC beam, PSC box, steel box, and wind load were compared with the design codes based on the Eurocode 8 (Part 2), Japan Railway Technical Research Institute (RTRI), Japan Society of Civil Engineers (JSCE), and East Japan Railway Company (JR East).
Language: ko