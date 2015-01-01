Abstract

Recently, the frequency of earthquakes in Korea has increased; thus it is very important to select the location of an emergency shelter. Therefore, this study proposed a method for selecting an emergency shelter location using the Voronoi diagram, which is usefully used to identify the shortest route or divide jurisdictions. First, Yangsan-si, where the earthquake zone is located, was selected as the target site for the study area, and the evacuation facility area was analyzed using the Voronoi polygon considering an evacuation to nearby emergency shelters regardless of administrative districts. Next, examining the vulnerable portions of the study area based on the existing earthquake outdoor evacuation facility data and floating population data, it was confirmed that there was a large regional variation. Finally, the location of a new shelter in Yangsan-si was selected by quantifying the location data of the building where supply was insufficient and the distance between emergency evacuation facilities as weights. The analysis result showed that installing a total of 7 shelters was the most efficient. The results of this study are expected to contribute to selecting the location of a new evacuation facility and establishing an efficient evacuation plan in the future.



최근 한국의 지진 발생 빈도는 점점 높아지는 추세로 긴급대피소의 위치를 선정하는 것이 매우 중요하다. 이에 본 연구에서는 최단 경로를 찾거나 관할구역을 나누기 위해 유용하게 사용되는 보로노이 다이어그램을 활용하여 긴급대피소 위치를 선정하는 방법을 제시하였다. 먼저, 연구지역은 지진대가 위치한 양산시를 대상지로 선정하였으며, 지진 발생 시 행정구역과 관계없이 인근 긴급대피소로 대피한다는 가정하에 보로노이 다각형을 이용한 대피 시설 권역을 분석하였다. 다음으로 기존의 지진 옥외 대피 시설 자료와 유동 인구 데이터를 토대로 연구지역의 대피 취약지를 살펴본 결과, 지역별로 편차가 큰 것을 확인할 수 있었다. 마지막으로 공급이 부족한 곳의 건물 위치 데이터와 긴급 대피 시설 간 거리를 가중치로 정량화하여 양산시 신규 대피소 위치를 선정하였다. 분석 결과, 총 7개의 대피소를 설치하는 것이 가장 효율성이 높은 것으로 도출되었다. 본 연구의 결과는 향후 새로운 대피 시설의 위치를 선정하고 효율적인 대피 계획을 수립하는 데에 기여할 수 있을 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko