Abstract

Fear of positive and negative evaluation is maladaptive and may result in psychosocial dysfunction. Although being diagnosed with mood disorders or experiencing childhood trauma may potentially affect fear of evaluation, previous studies examined this phenomenon mostly in social anxiety disorders. To fill this gap, we investigated the relationship between childhood trauma and fear of positive and negative evaluation in individuals with bipolar disorder (BD), depressive disorders (DD), and healthy controls (HC). 43 individuals with BD, 89 with DD, and 65 HC completed clinical interviews and self-report assessments. The relationship between participants' diagnoses and presence of trauma on fear of positive and negative evaluation was examined using ANCOVA. Independently of experiencing childhood trauma, fear of positive evaluation was significantly higher in individuals with mood disorders vs. HC. Fear of negative evaluation was significantly associated with diagnosis-by-trauma interaction. Significantly lower scores were observed in individuals with BD without childhood trauma compared to those with childhood trauma and individuals with DD. Compared to HC, more individuals with mood disorders experienced childhood trauma. While experiencing childhood trauma may increase vulnerability to mood disorders in general, it is especially detrimental for individuals with BD by increasing the risk for developing a fear of negative evaluation.

