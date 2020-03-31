Abstract

AIMS: The objective of this study is to longitudinally assess sociodemographic and psychological correlates of increased alcohol use during the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) period among adolescents and young adults.



METHODS: Pre-COVID period is defined as the 1-year period on or before 31 March 2020, and during-COVID period is defined as the period from 1st April 2020 to 30 March 2021. Univariable logistic regression models are used to evaluate the association of demographic characteristics, Area Deprivation Index (ADI), rurality, changes in Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7) scale severity, and the risk of increased alcohol consumption (binge drinking, number of drinks and drinking regularity) from pre-COVID to during-COVID period.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: Our study found that worsened anxiety symptoms, older age, being in college and current cigarette smoking status were associated with increased alcohol use among youth during the pandemic year. Socioeconomic position (measured by ADI) and rural status were not found to be associated with increased alcohol use among adolescents and young adults.

