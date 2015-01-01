Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: We conducted a literature review on the epidemiology and emergency nursing care of oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma in order to facilitate rescue and care planning. Traumatic accidents alter oral and craniomaxillofacial anatomy and physiology, resulting in craniomaxillofacial scars and deformities, temporomandibular disorders, and oromandibular dysfunction. Such trauma affects speech, chewing, and eating; results in long hospitalization and burdensome healthcare expenses; and in severe cases may lead to potentially life-threatening complications such as respiratory obstruction and brain injury.



METHODS: EMBASE, MEDLINE, and PubMed were investigated for relevant systematic reviews. By conducting a literature review of reports on oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma to summarize the epidemiological characteristics and emergency care of oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma. KEY CONTENT AND FINDINGS: Numerous studies, both domestic and foreign, have investigated the epidemiological characteristics of oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma and have reported different incidences of this trauma, with significant inter- and intraregional variation. The studies show that most patients with maxillofacial trauma are young adults, and males consistently outnumber females. Maxillofacial trauma can be physical or chemical, though most are physical injuries, the road traffic accident (RTA) is the leading cause of oral and maxillofacial trauma. Oral and maxillofacial trauma can be simple soft tissue trauma, simple bone trauma, or soft tissue plus bone trauma, the brain injury is the most common concomitant injury of patients with maxillofacial trauma. Different studies have reached different conclusions about the temporal distribution of maxillofacial trauma. Several important emergency care models in the management of oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma have resulted in improved outcomes. These include accurate assessment, effective airway maintenance, careful management. The more common use of virtual surgical planning, surgical navigation, computer-aided surgery and 3D printing will no doubt continue to improve accuracy and efﬁciency in the management of these patients.



CONCLUSIONS: By conducting a literature review of domestic and foreign reports on oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma to summarize the epidemiological characteristics and emergency care of oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma, we aimed to provide a reference for the rescue and care planning for patients with oral and craniomaxillofacial trauma.

