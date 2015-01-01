SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Haag AC, Cha CB, Noll JG, Gee DG, Shenk CE, Schreier HMC, Heim CM, Shalev I, Rose EJ, Jorgensen A, Bonanno GA. Assessment 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10731911221090465

35510578

Flexible self-regulation has been shown to be an adaptive ability. This study adapted and validated the adult Flexible Regulation of Emotional Expression (FREE) Scale for use with youth (FREE-Y) in community and maltreatment samples. The FREE-Y measures the ability to flexibly enhance and suppress emotion expression across an array of hypothetical social scenarios. Participants (N = 654, 8-19 years) were included from three studies. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) confirmed a theoretically appropriate higher order factor structure. Using multiple-group CFAs, measurement invariance was achieved across maltreatment status, age, and gender. Reliabilities were adequate and construct validity was demonstrated through associations with measures of emotion regulation, psychopathology, IQ, and executive functioning. Group comparisons indicated lower Suppression and Flexibility scores for maltreated versus comparison participants.

FINDINGS suggest that the FREE-Y is a valid measure of expressive regulation ability in youth that can be applied across a range of populations.


youth; maltreatment; children and adolescents; emotion regulation; flexibility; invariance; psychometric evaluation

