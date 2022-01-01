|
Tian J, Lim JJJ, Moh FKC, Siddiqi A, Zachar J, Zafar S. Aust. Dent. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Australian Dental Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35510930
BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to evaluate parental and training coaches' knowledge and attitude towards Traumatic Dental Injuries (TDIs) among children. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A 31-item questionnaire was distributed to the parents and training coaches attending local sporting clubs in Brisbane region, Australia. The questionnaire consisted of five parts (1) demographic and professional information; (2) TDIs in the primary dentition; (3) fractures and subluxation of permanent teeth (4) avulsion of permanent teeth, and (5) information and knowledge related to the management of traumatised teeth. The jamovi (Version 1.6.3) and GraphPad Prism were used for data analysis.
Language: en
children; trauma; knowledge; coach; parent