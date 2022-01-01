Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to evaluate parental and training coaches' knowledge and attitude towards Traumatic Dental Injuries (TDIs) among children. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A 31-item questionnaire was distributed to the parents and training coaches attending local sporting clubs in Brisbane region, Australia. The questionnaire consisted of five parts (1) demographic and professional information; (2) TDIs in the primary dentition; (3) fractures and subluxation of permanent teeth (4) avulsion of permanent teeth, and (5) information and knowledge related to the management of traumatised teeth. The jamovi (Version 1.6.3) and GraphPad Prism were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 233 participants were surveyed, 211 parents and 22 coaches. Of all types of injuries, parental knowledge of managing avulsion to permanent teeth was poorest (9.5%), followed by management of injuries of primary teeth (17.5%) and management of fractures or subluxation of permanent teeth (29.4%). Parents in healthcare occupations had higher satisfaction on self-knowledge in managing TDIs however there was no significant difference in knowledge levels between healthcare personnel and other professions (p=0.128). There was a discrepancy between the lack of knowledge and willingness to further self-educate with online platforms being the preferred medium.



CONCLUSION: The study showed a gap in parents' and training coaches' knowledge regarding the management of TDIs among children. © 2022 Australian Dental Association.

Language: en