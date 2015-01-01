|
Citation
|
Ceklic E, Tohira H, Ball S, Brown E, Brink D, Bailey P, Brits R, Finn J. BMC Emerg. Med. 2022; 22(1): e74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35524169
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Calls for emergency medical assistance at the scene of a motor vehicle crash (MVC) substantially contribute to the demand on ambulance services. Triage by emergency medical dispatch systems is therefore important, to ensure the right care is provided to the right patient, in the right amount of time. A lights and sirens (L&S) response is the highest priority ambulance response, also known as a priority one or hot response. In this context, over triage is defined as dispatching an ambulance with lights and sirens (L&S) to a low acuity MVC and under triage is not dispatching an ambulance with L&S to those who require urgent medical care. We explored the potential for crash characteristics to be used during emergency ambulance calls to identify those MVCs that required a L&S response.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ambulance; Dispatch; Lights; Motor vehicle crash; Sirens